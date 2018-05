Chennai, May 1 (IANS) The Central government has appointed Subash Chandra Khuntia as the new Chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), said a senior official.

A 1981 batch IAS officer and a former Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Khuntia will head IRDAI for three years from the date he assumes charge, an IRDAI official told IANS.

Khuntia succeeds T.S. Vijayan who retired as IRDAI head some time back.

–IANS

