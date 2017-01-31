S.C. Bajpai new chairman of Ordnance Factory Board

Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) S.C. Bajpai has been appointed the new Director General of Ordnance Factories (DGOF) and Chairman of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), an official said on Tuesday.

Bajpai, who was Additional DGOF and Member at OFB, would take charge on Wednesday.

He joined the Indian Ordnance Factories’ organisation in 1979 and served in various capacities at Gun Carriage Factory Jabalpur, Heavy Vehicles Factory Avadi, Field Gun Factory Kanpur, Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore and Small Arms Factory Kanpur.

–IANS

