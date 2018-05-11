S.Korea hails North’s pledge to dismantle n-test site

Seoul, May 13 (IANS) South Korea’s presidential Blue House on Sunday hailed North Korea’s pledge to dismantle its nuclear test site.

Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said in a statement that South Korea welcomed North Korea’s announcement on Saturday to hold a ceremony for the dismantling of its nuclear test site from May 23-25, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesman said it was an expression of North Korea’s willingness, not with a word but with an act, to keep on promise that Pyongyang made during the inter-Korean summit.

Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met on April 27 in the border village of Panmunjom.

During the meeting, Kim promised to dismantle the Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site in northeastern North Korea and transparently show the dismantlement to the world.

