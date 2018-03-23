S.Korea readying building for N.Korea summit

Seoul, March 26 (IANS) The South Korean government is renovating a building in which the summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held in April, the Unification Ministry said on Monday.

“Some renovations and preparations are being undertaken for the summit,” which will be held at the Peace House in April, a spokesperson of the ministry told Efe news.

The building is located on the South Korean side of the so-called Joint Security Area, in the heart of the militarised border between the two Koreas and is the only point where soldiers from the two sides stand face-to-face.

Peace House is a three-storey building built in 1989 that has already hosted several high-level inter-Korean meetings, including one in January to discuss North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympic Games, held in South Korea’s PyeongChang county.

Rapprochement between the two Koreas during the Games had led to talks of a summit between Kim and Moon and another possible one between the North Korean leader and US President Donald Trump in May to discuss the possible denuclearisation of the North Korean regime.

The meeting in April would be the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years while the one in May would be the first-ever between the leaders of North Korea and the US after seven decades of conflict and 25 years of failed negotiations and tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme.

