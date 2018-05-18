S. Korea will don white away kit to kick off World Cup vs. Sweden

Seoul, May 22 (IANS) South Korea will don their white away kit to kick off next month’s FIFA World Cup in Russia, the national football federation said on Tuesday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the ‘Taeguk Warriors’ will wear white jerseys, shorts and socks, while their goalkeepers will be in all black against Sweden in their first Group F contest on June 18 in Nizhny Novgorod, reports Yonhap news agency.

For the second match against Mexico on June 23 in Rostov-on-Don, South Korea will have the home kit, with red jerseys and black shorts. Goalkeepers will be in green jerseys and shorts.

And the South Koreans will be back in their familiar red-and-black combo for the final group match against Germany on June 27 in Kazan.

Red has been the defining colour for South Korean football for many years, and the national team’s cheering group is called the Red Devils.

Nike unveiled the World Cup kit in March, drawing inspiration from the national flag, Taegeukgi. Nike said its new crest application, named Crest Flight, is 64 percent lighter and up to 65 times more breathable than previous versions.

It added that its Astro Mesh Dri-Fit fabric, applied on both sides of the jersey, will help wick away players’ sweat.

