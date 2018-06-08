S.Korean President to visit Russia

Seoul, June 8 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Russia from June 21 to 23 to discuss joint efforts for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and boost bilateral economic cooperation, officials announced here on Friday.

During his three-day visit, Moon is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports Efe news.

In Moscow, Moon will deliver a speech before the Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Federal Assembly, and then travel to Rostov on June 23 to witness the FIFA World Cup match between South Korea and Mexico, before returning to Seoul.

“The purpose of the state visit will be to discuss ways to increase the country’s practical cooperation with Russia, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters at a press briefing.

The visit will be focused on the current thaw in relations with Pyongyang and the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“President Moon also plans to closely discuss ways to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula and establish peace,” the spokesperson added.

–IANS

ksk/bg