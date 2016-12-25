S.Korean prosecutors raid Park’s chief of staff’s home

Seoul, Dec 26 (IANS) A South Korean special prosecutor’s team on Monday raided former President Park Geun-hye’s chief of staff’s home to collect evidence of his illegal involvement in a ministry’s personnel management.

The raid was part of the investigation into a scandal that had led to the Park’s impeachment earlier in December, Xinhua news agency reported.

The independent counsel team’s investigators stormed the home of Kim Ki-choon, who served as Chief Secretary to Park between August 2013 to Feburay 2015, to secure computer hard disks, diaries and mobile phones.

The team’s deputy spokesman Hong Jung-seok confirmed the reports through a text message, saying that Kim’s home was being searched, without elaborating further.

Kim was seen as one of the key men in unravelling the complicated scandal involving Park and her long-time confidante Choi Soon-sil, as he was one of the closest aides to the impeached President.

Investigators also raided the residences and offices of the culture ministry officials, including Culture Minister Cho Yoon-sun.

