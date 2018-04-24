S.Korean protesters slam Moon-Kim summit

Seoul, April 27 (IANS) A group of people in South Korea on Friday staged a protest against the historic summit at which leaders of North and South Korea met to discuss the possible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

About 25 people gathered at Imjingak Park in Paju, which is 9 km from the meeting place of Panmunjom, and waved banners criticising North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme and the summit, Efe news reported.

While waving South Korean and the US flags, the protesters also held up signs that read “Stop North Korea genocide”, “It’s time to bomb North Korea” and “We must raze China and North Korea and Iran! We are blood alliance!” among others.

One man carried a model of a missile ridden by figures depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The group also chanted slogans denouncing the summit and banged on drums.

Friday’s summit was the first time since the Korean War that a North Korean leader set foot in South Korea.

The meeting occurs amid an atmosphere of rapprochement between Pyongyang and Seoul, who technically remain at war.

