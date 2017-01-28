S.M. Krishna hints at quitting Congress, politics

Bengluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Former External Affairs Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minster S.M. Krishna on Saturday hinted at soon quitting the Congress and retiring from active politics.

“I will announce about my future plans tomorrow (Sunday), including my long association with the Congress party,” quipped the 84-year-old Krishna, when reporters asked him here about media reports claiming that he is quitting the party and politics.

According to party sources, Krishna had recently called on party President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and requested her to relieve him from all posts and duties on age-related health grounds.

“Sir (Krishna) had also written to madam (Sonia) to relieve him from the Congress Working Committee and the party’s primary membership as he had decided to retire from active politics due to his advanced age,” a party source told IANS on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the media.

Krishna’s loyalists and supporters, however, said their veteran leader was leaving the Congress, as he was miffed for being sidelined since the party returned to power in the southern state in May 2013.

“The party’s state unit leaders, especially Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ignored Krishna and never consulted him on party affairs or policy issues,” said a loyalist.

Krishna was the country’s External Affairs Minister in the second UPA government from 2009 to 2012 after his stints as Maharashtra Governor from 2005 to 2008 and the state’s Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004.

Krishna is also the party’s lawmaker in the Rajya Sabha.

–IANS

