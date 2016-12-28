S.P. Vaid to be new J&K police chief

Jammu, Dec 28 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced S.P. Vaid will be the next chief of the state police.

The state cabinet that met here, with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the chair, decided to elevate Vaid, currently the Special Director General (Law and Order and Coordination) as the next Director General of Police.

An IPS officer of 1986 batch of the state cadre, Vaid belongs to Jammu region and he has held various important posts during his service.

He will succeed K. Rajendra Kumar who retires on December 31.

Kumar was scheduled to retire on September 30 this year, but had been given three months extension because of the unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

