‘Saamy 2’ not shelved, clarifies producer

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) Producer Shibu Thameens has confirmed that the plan to make Tamil actioner “Saamy 2” with actor Vikram has not been scrapped and that the project will start rolling from April 2017.

A sequel to 2003 Tamil action-drama “Saamy”, the film featured Vikram in the role of an upright police officer.

“The film has not been dropped. The script work has been going on for months. We are planning to start shooting from next April,” Thameens told IANS.

To be helmed by Hari, who directed the first part, Harris Jayaraj has been roped in to compose the music.

Vikram, meanwhile, has two more projects in his kitty, and he will commence work on filmmaker Gautham Menon’s yet-untitled Tamil film from January 2017.

