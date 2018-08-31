Sabalenka stuns Kvitova to reach US Open 4th round

New York, Sep 2 (IANS) Belarus 20-year-old Aryna Sabalenka has added the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova to the growing list of top-seeded female players to have been eliminated from the US Open.

Sabalenka, who had never gone beyond the second round of a Grand Slam tournament, defeated Kvitova 7-5, 6-1 on Saturday to book her place in the US Open Round of 16, reports Efe news.

Kvitova, usually reliant on her big hitting, made 35 unforced errors to Sabalenka’s 20, as the former Wimbledon champion became the latest top seed to be eliminated from Flushing Meadows, along with world number one Simona Halep, number two Caroline Wozniacki and number four Angelique Kerber.

Kvitova’s exit means that 10 of the top 13 seeded players have been eliminated from the women’s draw.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, moves on to the fourth round, where she will face Naomi Osaka.

–IANS

kk/sed