Sabarimala board to submit report to SC

Sabarimala/Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (IANS) The custodian of the Sabarimala temple, Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), has decided to submit a detailed report about the happenings in and around the temple both to the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court.

A. Padmakumar, TDB president, said in the state capital that the board would soon approach their legal counsel for preparing the report on what has been happening in the temple after it opened on Wednesday.

“We have no intention to play political games with Sabarimala,” said Padmakumar.

Friday morning witnessed huge protests by hundreds of devotees at the entrance of Sabarimala temple that forced the Kerala Police accompanying two women to stop their journey towards the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

