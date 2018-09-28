Sabarimala: Kerala, temple board not to file review petition

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) The Kerala government will not file a review petition on the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

“None can stop women into the Sabarimala temple, as the apex court has ordered to keep the temple open for all women. The state government will not file a review petition. Instead, we will implement the order,” said Vijayan.

The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), the custodian of the Sabarimala temple, at its special meeting here on Wednesday, also decided to accept the top court’s September 28 verdict.

“We decided not to go in for an appeal against the verdict. We will do our best to make all arrangements to ensure smooth pilgrimage for all this season,” TDB President A. Padmakumar told media.

–IANS

sg/shs/prs