Sabik, Kriti in line for a hat-trick at US Kids Golf

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (IANS) Bengaluru lad Sabiq Saleem Baji and Coonoor lass Kriti Parekh are in line for a hat-trick of titles as they won in the boys 15-18 and girls 8-9 category respectively in the seventh and penultimate event of the US Kids southern swing (Bengaluru Local Tour) being played at the Eagleton Golf Resort here on Thursday.

Sabiq who carded a five-over 77 was a one-shot winner over city-mate Ananjan Kaushik while Kriti signed a card of 4-over 40 and won by a similar margin against Ira Gurijala of Hyderabad.

On an eventful day, as many as four matches were decided on sudden death. In a battle of Bengaluru boys, Susheelkumar Gurlahosur emerged victorious over Ishaan Gowda in the Boys 13-14 category, sealing his win on the third play-off hole after both had submitted a card of 2-over 74 each at the end of the stipulated round.

In a similar outcome, Mumbai’s Armaan Thapar won over Sandhiv Madhwapathy of the US. Both had returned scores of seven-over 79.

In the Boys 11 years category, Yuavan Khubchandani of Mumbai beat Bengaluru’s Tejas Mishra on the first play-off hole while in the Boys-10 years category, Arman Gawde of Mumbai and Noida’s Arshvant Shrivatsava, who both had scored an even par 72, also settled the issue on the first play-off hole.

The final event of the season will be played on Friday.

