Sachin-Jigar join ‘Chhota Bheem The Musical’

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Composers Sachin-Jigar have promised that their compositions for “Chhota Bheem The Musical” will be fun and catchy.

The live action extravaganza, which has Oscar winner Resul Pookutty taking charge of its sound designing, is based on India’s popular superhero for children — ‘Chhota Bheem’ and his friends from Dholakpur.

“We are excited about being a part of this stage musical based on the most loved superhero of India, Chhota Bheem. The music is going to be fun, catchy and full of energy just like Chhota Bheem,” Sachin-Jigar said in a joint statement to IANS.

The stage show is being created as a Broadway style production. Green Gold Animation, the creators of Chhota Bheem, has associated with Venture One Innovations (Venture One), which is creating and producing this special project.

The show has been scripted by Ulka and Mayur Puri.

“I’m extremely delighted to work with Green Gold and Venture One to bring Chhota Bheem live on stage. There are very few projects that make me happy in all three capacities, as a screenwriter, songwriter and as a parent,” said Mayur Puri.

“My kids love Chhota Bheem and working on this project with my wife Ulka as co-writer, has brought us closer as a family. Now it’s up to us to translate that joy and seed it in every single viewer. Working with Sachin-Jigar has been a blessing and I couldn’t think of a better team than this,” he added.

The choreography of the show is by Longinus Fernandes and Pushan Kripalani has been roped in for the show direction. The production is by acclaimed designer Derek McLane and supervising direction by Guillaume Duflot.

The stage musical is scheduled to debut later this year, and will tour over 10 cities in its first season.

–IANS

nn/vd