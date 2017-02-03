Sachin-Jigar to give their songs ‘unplugged’ twist

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Composer duo Sachin-Jigar will give a twist to their popular songs “Jeena jeena”, “Sun saathiya”, “Beat pe booty” and more, a twist for “MTV Unplugged”.

The fourth episode of season six of the show, backed by Royal Stag Barrel Select, will have a mix of dance numbers and some soulful romantic tracks by Sachin-Jigar.

Sachin said in a statement: “I love ‘MTV Unplugged’. Every season is simply marvelous.”

Jigar added: “We are delighted to be part of this season of the show. We are singing some of our numbers, that too with a twist.”

The episode will air on Saturday.

–IANS

rb/vt