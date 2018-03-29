Sachin Pilot attacks government over CBSE paper leak

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Rajasthan Congress head Sachin Pilot on Saturday questioned “why nobody in the government has taken the responsibility in the case of the CBSE paper leak that rocked the country this week”.

At the India Today Karnataka Panchayat 2018, Pilot said the government is playing the blame-game instead of taking charge of the leak that has put the career of 30 lakh students at risk.

The opposition Congress has used the paper leak to attack the NDA government, alleging that an “exam mafia” is flourishing under the Central government.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, communications in-charge of the Congress, said on Friday: “Why did CBSE deny news of repeated paper leaks of Accounts, Economics, Maths (papers) despite e-mail evidence? Why should HRD Minister and the CBSE Chairperson not be sacked?”

On Wednesday, the education board said it will conduct re-tests for Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics after reports emerged that question papers for the respective exams had leaked on WhatsApp.

–IANS

