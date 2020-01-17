Sachin wishes Team India on contrasting series win

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) After the Men in Blue outclassed Australia 2-1 in the ODI rubber, cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar lauded the efforts of skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammad Shami.

Rohit top-scored for India as he slammed his 29th ODI century, while run-machine Kohli chipped in with a crucial knock of 89 runs to help his team overhaul a 287-run target with 15 balls to spare at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“Brilliant batting by Rohit & Kohli and some excellent bowling by Shami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS,” Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane also joined in to praise India for their performance against Australia and tweeted: “Great win boys! #INDvAUS.”

In the third and final affair, Rohit scored 119 while Kohli was dismissed 11 runs away from his 44th ton as India hunted down the target with 15 balls to spare. Earlier, Steve Smith led an underwhelming effort from the Australians with the bat with his ninth ODI ton as they finished their innings on 286/9.

–IANS

kk/dpb