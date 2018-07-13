Sack ministers for backing lynch mobs, Congress tells PM

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) On a day when the Supreme Court came down heavily on mob lynching incidents across the country, the Congress appealed to the Prime Minister to follow his ‘raj dharma’ and seek the resignation of the Union ministers supporting those involved in the crimes.

“The Modi government has given a licence to kill for mob frenzy vigilantism. The Supreme Court today cancelled that licence,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Tuesday.

Condemning lynching incidents across the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Parliament to enact a law to deal with the crime.

Surjewala said the truth remains that “mobocracy cannot curb democracy”. “The lynch mobs cannot demolish the rule of law, barbarism cannot stifle humanity and absolutism cannot choke the Constitution,” he said.

The Congress spokesman charged that the lynch mob mentality was propagated by the Modi government to divert the attention of the people from its failure on the core issues of governance, jobs and economy.

“It is now time to seek the resignation of those Union ministers who have propagated, perpetuated and supported the lynch mentality,” he said. The spokesman named the ministers and asked: “May I remind the Prime Minister today of the Raj Dharma about taking resignation of these ministers?”

“Ravi Shankar Prasad, who instead of enforcing the law, has been busy blaming WhatsApp for the lynch-mob mentality. Mahesh Sharma, another Union minister has gifted Tricolour to those who were involved in such crimes. Next guilty person is Jayant Sinha, who garlanded those who were involved in similar crimes,” the spokesman said.

