Sack TN Minister for saying Kamal’s tongue must be cut: MNM

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Actor-politician Kamal Haasan-floated Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji for saying that Haasan’s tongue should be cut.

A statement issued here by MNM General Secretary Arunachalam said that Bhalaji had violated the constitutional oath taken by him during his swearing in as a Minister and so should be sacked.

Campaigning for his party candidate on Sunday in Aravakuruchi Assembly constituency where bye-election is to be held on May 19, Haasan said about the killer of Mahatma Gandhi: “The first terrorist of independent India was a Hindu — Nathuram Godse.”

Reacting to that, Bhalaji on Monday said that Haasan’s tongue should be cut for saying that as terrorism does not have any religion.

Bhalaji said Haasan made the remark to gain the votes of minorities. He also demanded a ban on Haasan’s party MNM.

–IANS

