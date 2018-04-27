SAD chief challenges Punjab CM on removal of chapters from school books

Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday challenged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to prove his claim that chapters on Sikh history were not deleted from PSEB’s Class 12 books.

“I dare the Chief Minister to share with everyone the new book with all old chapters on the Sikh history today itself before his officers try to deceive people by getting a new book printed to hide their mischief in deleting the chapters on Sikh history from the syllabus,” the Akali leader said.

Badal said that Amarinder Singh’s claim that no chapters were deleted from the existing books was “wrong”.

“The Chief minister had claimed that no chapters were expunged from Punjab School Education Board’s new history book and that these had merely been shifted from Class 12 to Class 11 to align the syllabus with NCERT guidelines. The Chief Minister should have ordered an inquiry,” Badal said in a statement here.

Badal said that the old syllabus of Class 12 had 23 detailed chapters focussing on the Sikh Gurus individually and the Sikh history.

