Sadhus in MP perform ‘hatha yoga’ for Digvijaya win

Bhopal, May 7 (IANS) Sadhus in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday performed ‘hatha yoga’ in support of former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from this Lok Sabha constituency Digvijaya Singh.

Namdeo Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba was leading the group which performed ‘havan’ to ensure Singh’s victory in the elections to be held here on May 12.

The former CM, along with his wife Amrita Singh, also took part in the ‘hatha yoga’.

Computer Baba said: “This ‘hatha yoga’ is important. It is austerity of the sadhus. They are hoping this could help Singh in winning the elections.”

Singh is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pragya Thakur. The BJP has been winning the Bhopal parliamentary seat since 1984, while the Congress has won six out the 16 elections held here so far.

–IANS

hindi-pg/bg