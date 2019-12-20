Sadu of Aryans back with a solo romantic track

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Singer-lyricist-composer Sadasivan KM Nambisan, popular as Sadu, is best recalled as a founding member of the nineties band Aryans. He is back with a new song titled “Mausam” as a solo artiste.

Sadu hopes to bring back the era of “good music with simple melodies and nice lyrics”. He will be releasing a series of singles starting with “Mausam”. The video released on December 16 and many fans have already hailed it as the best song of 2019.

A romantic melody, “Mausam”, which was recorded with live instruments, narrates the anticipation of meeting one’s love interest, and the intensity of the wait.

“Sometimes, simple lyrics communicate expressions in the most effective manner, and on occasions a weeping guitar expresses emotions the best. Amidst sky-high plug-ins and fancy gadgets, a simple melody can truly stand out,” said Sadu, who has given hits like “Aankhon mein tera hi chehra” and “Yeh hawa kehti hai kya” as a member of Aryans.

“I’m pleasantly surprised and also not surprised at the same time to see how warmly people have responded to ‘Mausam’,” he added.

–IANS

nn/vnc