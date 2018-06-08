Safdarjang employee hangs himself inside OPD room

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) A nursing attendant at Safdarjang Hospital allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside the hospital’s OPD room, police said on Tuesday.

A resident of Vijay Vihar of Rohini in north Delhi, 48-year old Sanjay Kumar was found hanging from a ‘dupatta’ inside the room on the fifth floor of the hospital after a search when he could not be located for a long time.

Kumar was assigned the duty to lock the room of Skin OPD and hand over the keys to the security incharge but on Monday, after his duty ended at 4 p.m., he had not deposited the keys, a senior police officer told IANS.

The security incharge, then sought to contact him and then his family but Kumar could not be traced, the official said.

When the officials found the skin OPD room locked from inside, police was called which broke into the room to find Kumar hanging from fan.

There was no external injury on Kumar’s body and no foul play is suspected, police said.

–IANS

mg-vn/vd