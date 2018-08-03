Safe city project to cost over Rs 2,919 cr, says government

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The government has appraised Rs 2,919.55 crores for safe city project in eight cities under the Nirbhaya Fund, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

For the project, the maximum amount has been appraised for Bengaluru (Rs 667 crore) followed by Delhi (Rs 663.67 crore) and Chennai (Rs 425.06 crore).

Rs 282.50 crore has been appraised for Hyderabad, Rs 252.00 crore for Mumbai, Rs 253.00 crore for Ahmedabad, Rs 181.32 crore for Kolkata and Rs 195.00 crore for Lucknow.

“The plans for these city-level projects have been prepared in coordination with municipal corporations and police commissionerates of the cities. The objective is to make the cities safer for women by addressing different aspects such as street lighting, safer public transport, improved policing and others,” Minister of State for Women and Child Development (WCD) Virendra Kumar said.

Projects like enhancing safety of women in public places, dedicated women safety patrol vans equipped with dashboards for viewing live feeds, GPS tracking and others will cover about 3,700 locations in Delhi under the safe city project.

–IANS

