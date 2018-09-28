Safety, security of tourists top priority: Goa minister

Panaji, Oct 4 (IANS) Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Thursday said safety and security of tourists will be accorded top priority, as the season’s first charter flight carrying Russian tourists reached the coastal state.

“The safety and security of tourists will always be given top priority,” Ajgaonkar said in a statement here.

Conventionally, the arrival of the first charter flight marks the beginning of the tourism season in Goa, which normally ranges from October to March.

On Thursday, a flight chartered by Rossiya airlines carrying 522 tourists landed at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport, where they were welcomed by the Tourism Ministry staffers with rose, sweets and live music.

Russians account for the highest tourist arrivals in Goa, followed by British tourists.

The coastal state, known for its nightlife and beaches, accounts for more than six million tourist arrivals, both domestic and foreign every year.

–IANS

