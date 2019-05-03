‘Saffron terror’ documentary banned in Bhopal

Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) The Election Commission on Monday banned the exhibition of a documentary film titled “Bhagva Atankvad ka Bhramjal (The Delusion of Saffron Terror)”, featuring Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

The order by the Chief Electoral Officer came on a complaint by the Congress.

Social organisation Bharat Vichar Manch has announced that the documentary, made by Mumbai-based Rajeev Pandey, would be launched at a local hotel here on Monday.

The film purportedly shows Swami Aseemanand, the accused in the Ajmer shrine and Samjhauta Express blasts, and Thakur in police custody and how the previous Congress-led Central government had sought to “implicate” them in terror cases.

The Congress had on Monday afternoon approached the CEO against the film, and the poll panel ordered a ban. Police from the M.P. Nagar police station reached the hotel and stopped the screening.

–IANS

hindi-vd