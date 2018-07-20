Sagan wins Tour de France 13th stage but Thomas leads

Valence (France), July 21 (IANS) Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) won Friday’s 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling championhip, while Welshman Geraint Thomas (Sky) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.

Sagan came from behind in the final sprint to cross the finish line of the 169.5km (105mi) course with a time of 3 hours, 45 minutes, 55 seconds, earning his third stage win of the 2018 Tour, reports Efe.

Norway’s Alexander Kristoff (UAE) was second, followed by French rider Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ).

Thomas remains at the top of the General Classification, 1 minute, 39 seconds ahead of British teammate Chris Froome and 1:50 better than Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

Saturday’s 14th stage runs 188km from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Mende.

–IANS

