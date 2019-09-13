‘Sagar Kavach’ security drill in Goa on Sep 18-19

Panaji, Sep 17 (IANS) The annual multi-agency coastal security exercise, ‘Sagar Kavach’, will get underway in Goa from Wednesday, a state government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The two-day exercise, which is being conducted for the 10th year running, is aimed at providing seamless seaward cover along the Goa coastline, jointly by all security agencies from coastal belt area line to the limit of territorial waters i.e. 12 nautical miles.

“The exercise will also assess the effectiveness of coastal fishing community in serving as ‘eyes and ears’ for early warning of seaward threat,” the spokesperson said.

Multiple agencies which includes the Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Goa Police, Goa Coastal security intelligence agencies, Central Industrial Security Force, Customs and civilian departments like the Mormugao Port Trust, Captain of Ports will be participating the exercise which will be coordinated by the Coast Guard.

“Intelligence and infiltration will be induced in the exercise and the alertness and preparedness of the stakeholders including people of Goa will be tested as part of the exercise,” the spokesperson said.

–IANS

maya/kr