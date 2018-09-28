Sagaria appointed Odisha Congress general secretary

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed Krishna Chandra Sagaria as the new General Secretary of the party in Odisha.

Sagaria represents Koraput seat in state’s Assembly.

According to party’s national General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, Bibhu Prasad Tarai has been made Chairman of the SC Department of the party and Jagannath Patnaik an Executive Committee member.

Sumitra Jena has been appointed President of the party’s women wing in the state.

