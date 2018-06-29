‘Sahib Bibi Aur Gangster 3’: Will Sanju help Dutt make comeback?

The trailer of the third segment of ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Gangster’ tales brings us Sanjay Dutt as the Gangster, a role earlier played in the series by Randeep Hooda and which Dutt knows like the back of his hand.

In the trailer he is seen ganging up with ‘Bibi’ Mahie Gill who is back after a prolonged hiatus for what looks like a haed-on game of ‘rush-on’ roulette.

If you think Mahi had gone missing in action then see the high level of action that she and her co-star Dutt indulge in as the screen explodes to the sound of guns and groans. Director Tigmanshu Dhulai mingles the two in a show of brutish strength.

Chitrangda Singh too has not been seen for a long time. She makes a comeback as a tawaif a role she doesn’t seem comfortable playing. The trailer stretches through an arc of lust revenge and retribution.

It’s a familiar arch for all those who have seen the other two instalments of the series. The third segment is crucial for director Dhulia and actress Mahi Gill who haven’t had a success for a while. But from the look of it the team has a winner on its hands.

As for Sanjay Dutt, this would be his first release after the glorious job that Ranbir Kapoor has done of playing Dutt in Raju Hirani’s Sanju.

Would the audience give the real Sanjay Dutt the same warm welcome that they did to Ranbir playing Dutt in Sanju?

