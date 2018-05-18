Sahil Khattar on Paleo diet for ‘The Expedition’

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) TV actor and host Sahil Khattar, mostly known for his vox pops on YouTube channel ‘Being Indian’, has been following a strict Paleo diet to get in shape for his travel show “The Expedition”.

Sahil’s strict Paleo diet includes leafy green vegetables, nuts, fish and lean meats.

“Being a Punjabi, it’s hard to ditch the parathas brushed with desi ghee and of course the chole bhature. But my show demands me to look more toned and fit.”

“The Expedition” revolves around contestants who travel through small villages in India and share pictures, videos on an app. The contestant with the most amount of views will be winning.

–IANS

