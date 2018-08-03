Sahil Khattar to host wrestling show

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Anchor Sahil Khattar will host the upcoming season of the wrestling show “WWE Sunday Dhamaal”.

“It feels great to be hosting the show ‘WWE Sunday Dhamaal’. I love the show because it’s sporty yet extremely entertaining. It will be an honour to meet the wrestling legends,” Sahil said in a statement.

The show will premiere on Sony Ten 1 on August 12.

This is not the first time that Sahil will host a sports show, he has previously entertained the audience by hosting shows on cricket and football titled “Fair and Square” and “Football Extra” respectively.

Recalling his childhood memories of wrestling, Sahil said: “I had my first encounter with WWE in my childhood when I would sit with my family and watch WWF. I’ve been following WWE since it was WWF and have plenty of childhood memories associated with the show.

“I had actually failed in 11th class because I used to bunk my college to play ‘WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain’, a WWE video game. Now, with this show (‘WWE Sunday Dhamaal’), it’s like a dream come true.”

–IANS

