Sahitya Akademi receives FICCI publishing award for Hindi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) gave out its “Book of the Year” publishing award to Sahitya Akademi, India’s National Academy of Letters, for its title “Nagaphani Van Ka Itihas”.

The award was given out in the Hindi category on Saturday.

The book details the history of Indian farmers from the year India got independence.

It has originally been written by Tamil writer-poet Vairmuthu Ramasamy, who has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award. It was translated in Hindi by H. Balasubramaniam.

–IANS

