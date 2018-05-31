Sai Baba actor feels at home with nature

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Abeer Soofi, who plays saint Sai Baba in a TV show, says he shares a special bond with nature.

“I feel a special connection with nature and environment. The first thing I usually do when I reach the set of ‘Mere Sai’ is that I wander around the garden and water the plants. On the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5) I have decided to plant saplings in our garden and nurture them too,” Abeer said in a statement.

“This will be a tribute to Sai Baba as well. I like to be around a lot of greenery and trees. I even have a lot of plants at my home. I love to take care of them and talk to them. It makes me feel very positive,” he added.

“Mere Sai” is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

