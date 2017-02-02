Sai Dharam Tej plays a patriot in ‘Jawaan’

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Sai Dharam Tej will be seen playing a country-loving loyalist in upcoming Telugu action-thriller “Jawaan”, to be directed by BVS Ravi and co-starring Mehreen Pirzada.

The film was officially launched earlier this week and will go on floors from March.

Talking about Tej’s character, director Ravi told IANS: “He plays a patriot. In a conflict between country and family, he chooses the former. The character will require him to shed weight and undergo a special makeover.”

He also clarified that the title “Jawaan” has nothing to do with a soldier.

“He (Sai Dharam Tej) is not playing a soldier, contrary to rumours. The title here refers to something young and it suits Tej’s persona in the film,” he said.

The film will be completely shot in Hyderabad but for two songs for which the team plans to travel abroad.

Popular Tamil actor Prasanna will be playing the antagonist.

“It’s a role on part with Tej, and you won’t see Prasanna playing a typical villain. It’s unlike anything he has done so far in his career,” Ravi said.

The film has music by S.S Thaman, and he has already recorded three songs.

