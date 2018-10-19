Saif, Radhika never made me feel like a newcomer: Rohan Mehra

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Rohan Mehra, who has made his debut in Hindi films with “Baazaar”, says his co-actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte never made him feel like he was newcomer on the film’s set.

Interacting with the media at a special screening of “Baazaar” here on Thursday, Rohan said: “I had a great experience working with them. Both of them are really good actors and apart from that, I feel they are lovely human beings because they never made me realised that I am a newcomer. They treated me like their professional colleagues.”

Talking about the film, Rohan said: “I want everybody to watch ‘Baazaar’ in theatres. It is about money and moral values. It’s a family entertainer and people will be able to relate themselves with the characters of the film. I am sure that the audience is going to like this film.”

Asked whether he ever felt under pressure to act in front of Saif, he said: “Before the shooting of the film, I was feeling bit pressurised and intimated, but when I reached on the set on my first day of shoot. I interacted with Saif sir and then after that, I forgot all my inhibitions. He is a really kind and funny human being. I am very blessed to have worked with him.”

There is one dialogue of Rohan in the film: “Badaa aadmi banna hai to line cross karni hogi (If you want to be successful then you have to take risk)”.

Does he agree with that thought?

“If you take risk in your life then, the payoff is very big. You can’t play safe all the time,” he said.

“Baazaar” is a crime drama directed by Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh.

Released on Friday, the film is set in the backdrop of money, power and business, largely based on the stock market.

–IANS

iv/rb/vm