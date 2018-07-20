Saksansin to defend title at Take Solutions Masters

Bengaluru, July 20 (IANS) Thai golfer Poom Saksansin has confirmed that he will return to defend his title at the Take Solutions Masters, to be held between August 9 and 12, the tournament organisers announced on Friday.

The baby-faced Poom broke local hearts last year when he defeated home favourite Khalin Joshi by two shots to win his second Asian Tour title at the Karnataka Golf Association golf course.

He will return to the scene of his victory with renewed confidence following a successful season so far highlighted by his EurAsia Cup heroics where he defeated Paul Casey in the singles format.

–IANS

