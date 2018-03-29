Salah leads Liverpool to rally 2-1 over Crystal Palace

London, March 31 (IANS) A late goal from Mohamed Salah sealed Liverpool’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday in English Premier League action, temporarily holding the second spot in the league table.

With the win, Liverpool practically secured a berth in the UEFA Champions League next season, as they reached their 66th point, one more than third-placed Manchester United and 10 ahead of Chelsea, which is in fifth, reports Efe.

Jurgen Kloop’s team suffered more than expected against a competitive Crystal Palace, which took an early lead on a penalty kick awarded after goalkeeper Loris Karius fouled Wilfried Zaha.

Specialist Luka Milivojevic successfully converted the penalty in the 13th minute, with Liverpool unable to respond during the first half.

Four minutes into the second half, however, Sadio Mane drew level for Liverpool off a pass by James Milner.

Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke squandered two scoring chances against his former club, as Karius blocked his efforts.

In the final stretch, the home side paid for their missed chances as a stellar Salah found the back of the net for the 29th time this season.

Salah, five goals shy of the Premier League single-season scoring record held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in 1993-94 and 1994-95 respectively, took advantage of the defense’s failure to clear a low cross inside the area to put it home in the 84th minute.

With the goal, Salah moved into a tie with Robin van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring in the most Premier League matches in a single season (21).

While Liverpool secured a Champions League berth next season, Crystal Palace is to continue struggling to stay the first tier, as they hold the 16th spot with 30 points, just two clear of the relegation zone.

