Salah optimistic to recover in time for FIFA World Cup

Cairo, May 28 (IANS) Liverpool and its Egyptian talisman, Mohamed Salah has showed faith that he will take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury during his team’s 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champion League final.

The injury occurred when Salah, who scored 44 goals across all competitions for Liverpool during the season, got tangled up with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 25th minute of Saturday’s match at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, reports Efe.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud,” Salah tweeted.

“Your love and support will give me the strength I need,” former Roma and Chelsea player added.

Salah is expected to undergo more medical examinations to determinate how long he will be on the sidelines and whether he can play for Egypt in the World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

Egypt’s run at the tournament will start on June 15 as it takes on Uruguay in Group A, which also includes Russia, the tourney’s host, and Saudi Arabia.

–IANS

