Salah shines as Liverpool claims 4-1 victory over Cardiff City

Liverpool, Oct 27 (IANS) Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah shone on Saturday, netting Liverpool’s first goal and providing two other assists to help his side thrash visiting Cardiff City 4-1 in English Premier League (EPL) action.

Salah scored early, just 10 minutes into the game on a close-range left-footed shot as Cardiff’s defence could not clear the ball following a double chance, reports Efe.

After the intermission, Senegal winger Sadio Mane doubled the lead in the 66th minute, as he fired from inside the box after getting past Cardiff’s defence.

Scotland midfielder Callum Paterson pulled one back for Cardiff 11 minutes later, making the most of a mistake from Brazil net-minder Alisson Becker.

This was the first home goal Liverpool has conceded in 10 matches this season in all competitions.

Six minutes before second-half stoppage time, Salah set up substitute Xherdan Shaqiri for his first EPL goal this season, as the Swiss player struck the ball home from inside the area.

Three minutes later, Salah played a clever pass that went through Cardiff’s defense, which was in the right place for Mane, who scored the Reds’ fourth goal on lob over goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

With its eighth win so far, Liverpool regained the Premier League’s top spot with 26 points, pending the clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City on Monday.

Cardiff sits on the 17th spot in the standings with five points.

Elsewhere in the EPL, Bournemouth earned a 3-0 away victory over ten-man Fulham, Watford topped visiting Huddersfield Town 3-0, Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton and Newcastle United held Southampton to a 0-0 tie.

