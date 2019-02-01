Salah’s abuser to face lifetime ban

London, Feb 6 (IANS) West Ham and the Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday that they were investigating an allegation of racial abuse directed at Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

The investigation was opened after a video appeared on social media in which racial insults aimed at the Egyptian player could be heard. The video pertains to the game that ended in a 1-1 draw at West Ham’s London Stadium, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police confirmed they were “aware” of the video. Police officers were “in the process of reviewing the footage. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue,” said a cop.

They have also requested that “anyone who witnesses inappropriate behaviour during a match bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer.”

Meanwhile, West Ham in a statement sought help in identifying the person responsible for the abuse. Once identified, he would faces a lifetime ban from the ground.

