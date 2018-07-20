Sale of BS-VI non-compliant vehicles should stop from 2020, Centre tells SC

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) In major step to curb vehicular pollution, the Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that sale and manufacture of BS-VI non-compliant vehicles in India should not be allowed from April 1, 2020.

A bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta was informed by the Centre that sale and manufacture of BS (Bharat stage)-VI non-compliant vehicles from April 1, 2020, would have an adverse effect since the investment of around Rs 28,000 crore has already been made for having a cleaner BS-VI fuel.

The government said if BS-VI fuel is used in BS-IV vehicles, the environmental benefit of having a cleaner fuel would become marginal and after March 31, 2020, the sale of non-compliant BS-VI vehicles should not be allowed.

The Centre further said it will prevent registration of BS-IV compliant automobiles built before April 1, 2020 beyond June 30, 2020.

The government’s response came during the hearing of the petition which has raised the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

