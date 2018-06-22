Salem-Chennai Expressway to benefit women in China?

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) The benefits of the proposed Salem-Chennai expressway will also be shared by women living in Xi’an, the capital of China’s Shaanxi Province, states the project feasibility report submitted by Feedback Infra to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

“The mobility of women in Xi’an is already very high and the project will enhance the quality and frequency of transportation services in a safer manner. The main issue is to ensure women are well represented in consultation process during project design and implementation,” says the feasibility report under the heading ‘Gender and Development’.

Sounds certainly bizarre, given Salem, about 345 km southwest of Chennai, is a long way from China.

Could it be a case of copy pasting from some other report which went unnoticed during the preparation of this study? Officials of Feedback Infra were not available for comment despite attempts by IANS to contact them.

As per the report, the NHAI engaged Feedback Infra to providing consultancy services for preparation of a Detailed Project Report for the proposed 6-8 lane access controlled Chennai-Salem greenfield highway of 277.3 km and to establish its technical, economic and financial viability.

Villagers around Salem are protesting against the about Rs 10,000 crore expressway project as it would take away their land and their source of livelihood.

Barring the ruling AIADMK and the BJP, all other political parties are opposing the project.

–IANS

