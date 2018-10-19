Salim-Sulaiman offer song to reality show contestant

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) “Indian Idol” contestant Renu Nagar has been offered a song by composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant.

Renu from Rajasthan is part of Top 8 of the singing-based reality show “Indian Idol 10”.

“Renu has an incredible voice, which is really powerful and all the music directors are always in search of such a unique voice. You have a new and distinct voice and we would love to compose a new song for you,” Salim said.

“The more love and power that you give to your voice, you’ll get better. We would love it if you sing a song for us,” he added.

Salim and Sulaiman were guest judges on the show, judged by singer Neha Kakkar and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani. The episode will be aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

The brothers joined the jury panel for the upcoming episodes after it was announced that singer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, would no longer be part of the show.

–IANS

