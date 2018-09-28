Salma Hayek joins ‘Limited Partners’ cast

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Salma Hayek has joined Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the comedy “Limited Partners”.

Miguel Arteta is directing the Paramount Pictures comedy, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Haddish and Byrne play best girlfriends who build a successful company, only to find their bond tested when a big buyout offer comes their way.

Production on “Limited Partners” is set for October, with a June 2019 release in the works.

Hayek most recently starred in “The Hummingbird Project”, directed by Kim Nguyen, and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”.

–IANS

rb/ahm/