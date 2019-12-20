Salma on women in Hollywood: We’re on the right path

New York, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress Salma Hayek is very hopeful about the future for women in Hollywood. She said that the women in the industry are on the right path and are not going to stop.

“What I can tell you is that a lot more women are directing and acting and writing and producing. And there are a lot more movies made about women and for women because the audience was neglected,” Hayek told variety.com at the premiere of her new comedy “Like a Boss” in New York on Tuesday night.

“We’re on the right path. And we’re not going to stop,” Hayek added.

The Oscar nominee was joined by her co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

“Like a Boss” follows best friends Mia and Mel who join forces to run their own boutique cosmetics company. When the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the beauty industry tempts them, their lifelong bond – and their business – is put in jeopardy.

She said: “For once this is a movie that is not about a woman looking for a man or needing a man. I hope that a lot of people go to see it because the more that they see movies about women, the more that it empowers women.”

The comedy comes on the heels of a banner year in cinema that featured female protagonists in films like “Little Women” and “Captain Marvel.”

–IANS

dc/rs