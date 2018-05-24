Salman among those who has ‘most transparent’ vision

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Salman Khan is one of those people who has the most transparent vision, says composer-singer Vishal Mishra who has worked with the superstar for “Race 3”.

Salman made his debut as a lyricist with the track “Selfish” from the forthcoming film.

“I think he is one of those people who has the most transparent vision ever. His language skills are amazing. He was very clear that he wanted a simple love song from a woman’s point of view,” Vishal told IANS in an email interview.

“The song we envisioned was always about being selfish and falling in love as it’s such a beautiful thing. Salman Sir put down the thoughts in words so wonderfully and I am happy that we could create a melody around it,” he added.

“Selfish” brought together so many stars – Salman as a lyricist, Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur as singers. How was it working as a team?

“‘Selfish’ started 18 months back when Salman Sir and I were jamming on some lines that he had written on a piece of paper. Then over the course of time it became a song which fortunately fitted perfectly during a situation in ‘Race 3’.

“Salman Sir has been like my co-composer in this song and once we had the melody ready, I was sure no one could do justice to it like Atif Aslam. He too loved the song the moment he heard it.”

Then Iulia stepped in for the female vocals.

“After her dubbing, we did orchestras in Mumbai and Chennai with 50 to 60 musicians,” the composer explained.

Salman contributed a lot to “Selfish” but “fortunately”, there were no creative differences between them.

“Salman Sir’s experience of 30 years is invaluable in any aspect of filmmaking and working so closely with him on this song has only made me admire his work ethic even more. We were always on the same page as we started out with the same thinking,” said Vishal.

He worked with Iulia in “Veere” also. How is she as a singer?

“Iulia’s voice has a beautiful texture and it sounds very distinct. In ‘Veere Di Wedding’ too, I needed a western sounding voice and Iulia fit the bill,” he said.

“I had worked with Iulia for a Marathi film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar as well. She has a fantastic voice and sky is the limit for her,” he added.

Composing music for “Veere Di Wedding” and “Race 3” have been “great experiences” for him.

“In ‘Veere’, I worked with (producer) Rhea Kapoor who is innovative and independent whereas Salman Sir is so clear about what he has in mind. Composing for films is all about being guided by the script and I try to keep the situation in mind while making any song,” he said.

“The pressure was more for ‘Race 3’ as the franchise’s last two outings had great music. Luckily, things are looking great for ‘Race 3’ too,” he added.

He feels he is in the best phase right now.

“After ‘Race 3’, I will be working for ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 3’ where Rekhaji has rapped for me. Salman Sir, Dharmendraji and Sonakshi Sinha have sung for me. The choreography is by Remo (D’souza) sir. It’s nothing short of a carnival,” he said.

