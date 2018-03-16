Salman Khan gets in racer mode for ‘Race 3’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan on Monday treated his fans to the first look from his much-anticipated film “Race 3”. He will be seen as racer Sikander, who is smart, emotional but mysterious as well.

With a serious look on his face, the actor is seen wearing a smart suit with stylish glares and holding a gun in the image.

“I will introduce my ‘Race 3’ family to you this week… My name is Sikander. Selfless over selfish. ‘Race 3’ this Eid,” Salman posted on Twitter while sharing the image.

Directed by Remo D’souza, “Race 3” also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor.

His co-stars got together to post different facets of Sikander’s personality.

Anil shared: “Introducing our first racer, Sikander… For him family isn’t a word, it’s a sentence.”

Jacqueline gave a hint of the storyline with a post: “Meet Sikander, the mystery you can’t solve.”

Bobby defined his character as the “perfect friend and perfect partner”, and Saqib Saleem wrote: “He is faster than head and heart.”

Co-presented by Tips Films and Salman Khan Films, “Race 3” is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani.

Shot in Bangkok and Mumbai along with Abu Dhabi, the third instalment of the “Race” franchise is slated to release in June around Eid this year.

The film’s 35 day shoot in six locations across Abu Dhabi has already begun.

